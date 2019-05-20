Bradley University President To Retire

Bradley University President Gary Roberts has announced plans to retire.

Roberts announced at the recent Board of Trustees meeting he will retire when his contract expires at the end of May of 2020.

Roberts said he will be 72-years-old next year and he and his wife, Donna, want to have some healthy years to enjoy life and check several items off their bucket list.

Roberts was named the 11th president of Bradley University in October 2015 and assumed his duties January 1, 2016.

During Roberts’ tenure as president, the university designed and implemented a new strategic plan, launched a faculty salary initiative, began construction and will complete Phase One of the new Business and Engineering Convergence Center and expanded Bradley’s suit of online course offerings.

Roberts is a member of the CEO Council, the Board of Directors of the Children’s Home of Central Illinois, and chairman of the By-Laws Committee and a member of the Finance Committee for Alignment Peoria. He and his wife, Donna, co-chaired the United Way Pillars Society in 2017.

Bradley Board of Trustees chairman Calvin Butler, in a news release issued by the university, said Roberts “was a source of stability when the campus desperately needed it. Gary has a sincere openness about him and a willingness to work with all faculty and staff, whether they agreed with him or not. It was evident from day one that his focus was on Bradley and carving a path for a sustainable future.”

The Board of Trustees will form a president search committee to be co-chaired by Vice Chairman and federal court Judge James Shadid and secretary Kathi Holst. The university will retain a search consultant and being laying out the process and identifying candidates to replace Roberts this summer.