Bradley University Relinquishes Speech Team Trophy

Bradley University has been forced to relinquish a national tournament trophy won by its speech team.

The University announced Monday a decision by the American Forensics Association (AFA) to disqualify one of Bradley’s Duo Interpretation speeches from the national tournament held in Alabama in April. The decision was based on a rule violation that prohibits student participants from editing a script.

The ruling resulted in a second place finish for Bradley, two points behind now tournament winner Western Kentucky.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events, but will comply with the AFA’s finding,” said Bradley University Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Walter Zakahi in a news release. “We remain proud of our team for their hard work and perseverance.” Zakahi is an alumnus of the Bradley speech team.

There are two national forensic contests annually. One is hosted by the AFA and the other is hosted by the National Forensics Association. Bradley’s NFA championship title remains intact and the University said it continues to be the winningest speech team in the nation with 42 team national championships and more than 100 individual national championships.

AFA will arrange a time to present its first place trophy to Western Kentucky.

“We congratulate Western Kentucky,” Zakahi said. “They are a strong opponent and a highly regarded team.”