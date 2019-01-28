Bradley University To Close Tuesday Night Through Wednesday

The forecast of bitter cold, dangerous wind chills mid week have resulted in Bradley University officials planning ahead for the safety of students and employees.

Bradley University has announced the campus will close at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 with plans to resume regular operations and regular class schedules Thursday, Jan. 31.

All campus facilities will be closed during this time except for residence halls, residential dining halls, and the campus police department. Officials stress this means the Markin Center, library, bookstore and student center will all be closed.

When the University reopens Thursday morning, officials say temperature will still be bitterly cold, so as students and staff make their way across campus and class they are urged to bundle up in layers, cover as much of their body as possible, and hustle to their destination as quickly as possible while being mindful of possible slippery conditions in places.