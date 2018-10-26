Bradley University’s Speech Program Director Resigns

The head of Bradley University’s much heralded speech program has resigned.

The University confirmed Ken Young resigned Friday “to spend more time with his family. Beyond that, we have no comment.”

The Journal Star reports sources say Young’s resignation comes amid an investigation into sexual assault allegations during a “summer camp” for speech students nearly ten years ago at the University of Texas at Austin.

The report cites sources “inside and outside the university who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity.”

The alleged victim wrote a social media post last fall as part of the #MeToo movement detailing her allegations.

The victim claimed she was a then 23-year-old counselor with Young when he allegedly made sexually suggestive comments culminating with him showing up unannounced in her dorm room while she slept after a night of drinking and assaulted her.

The victim claimed she screamed when Young would not stop and the incident was interrupted by another person who was awakened by her screaming.

The social media post indicated the incident was reported to the camp director the next day, but the victim did not want to press charges.

Young a Bradley graduate, was inducted into the National Forensics Association Hall of Fame in 2016. He took over the forensics program in Bradley’s Slane Communication and Fine Arts in 2013 after four years at James Madison University.