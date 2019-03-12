Bradley Unveils NCAA Ticket, MVC Championship Apparel Info

(From Bradley University) – As the Missouri Valley Conference champion Bradley Basketball program awaits word on its NCAA Tournament destination, the Department of Athletics has announced its postseason tickets distribution plan, as well as a championship merchandise purchasing opportunity for fans.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tickets

Once Bradley learns its seed, opponent and regional site, the ticket office will commence with sales at the Renaissance Coliseum box office. Orders will be taken in-person or over the phone – (309) 677-2625 – from the time the announcement occurs until 8 pm Sunday night and then again from 10 am until 4:30 pm Monday. Fans will then be notified by 4:30 pm Tuesday if their order has been fulfilled.

Because of the limited number of tickets made available by the NCAA to each participating school, tickets will be sold based on 2018-19 Braves Club level and season-ticket status. Additionally, a select amount will be held for current Bradley students through 4:30 pm Monday.

Please note

Available tickets range from $100 to $66 per seat depending on location, plus an additional $5-per-ticket handling fee.

The limit is two (2) tickets per season-ticket account and one (1) ticket per student with valid Bradley University ID.

The tickets requested must be for the account holder only (no “third-party” will-call).

All tickets must be picked up from the tournament site in person with a valid photo ID (more information will be given to purchasers when location is confirmed).

If Bradley advances to the second round, fans who purchase tickets automatically will be charged for the second-round tickets.

Anyone who does not qualify or is unsuccessful in purchasing tickets through Bradley Athletics may still try to secure tickets via the NCAA and Ticketmaster.

Here are possible dates and sites for NCAA first and second round games.

Thursday, March 21 and Saturday, March 23

Des Moines, IA (Wells Fargo Arena)

Hartford, CT (XL Center)

Jacksonville, FL (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Salt Lake City, UT (Vivint Smart Home Arena)

Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24

Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena)

Columbus, OH (Nationwide Arena)

San Jose, CA (SAP Center)

Tulsa, OK (BOK Center)

Bradley Basketball MVC Championship Merchandise

In partnership with BSNSports and Under Armour, fans will have two opportunities to purchase Bradley Basketball MVC championship and postseason apparel via an online retail store. The first purchasing opportunity will be available only until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night, guaranteeing delivery by Wednesday, March 20. An identical online store will open at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and will remain available until Thursday, March 28 with purchased items scheduled to ship upon the store’s closing.

The same apparel will be available during both purchasing windows with red Under Armour short sleeve t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts and hooded sweat shirts available.

The link to the fan shop is available online at BradleyBraves.com, as well as the athletic department and men’s basketball social media accounts. When logging in to the retail store, fans should use the promo code marchmbb5.