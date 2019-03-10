Bradley Wins MVC Tournament Championship

The Bradley Braves overcame an 18-point deficit to edge Northern Iowa 57-54 to win the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

The win gives Bradley the MVC’s automatic bid in the NCAA tournament, the first NCAA tournament appearance since 2006. It is Bradley’s first MVC tournament win since 1988 and the first tournament championship won in St. Louis.

The date, time and opponent for Bradley’s first round game in the NCAA tournament will be announced next Sunday.

(This story will be updated).