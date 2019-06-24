Bradley Women’s Basketball Adds Assistant Coach

(From Bradley University Athletics) Fourth-year Bradley Women’s Basketball Head Coach Andrea Gorski is no stranger to the newest member of her coaching staff, announcing Latisha Luckett will join the Braves for the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach in addition to serving as the team’s recruiting coordinator.

Luckett has eight years of experience coaching at the collegiate level including the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons working as a graduate assistant under Gorski at Concordia University. She comes to The Hilltop after spending the last four seasons at Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Luckett to our coaching staff,” said Gorski. “Her energy, enthusiasm and experience will have an immediate impact on our program. Her passion for mentoring young women makes her a perfect fit for our Bradley family and we look forward to continuing our upward momentum as a program with her on our team.”

A Detroit, Mich., native Luckett helped the Chanticleers to the first postseason appearance in program history in 2018-19 with Coastal Carolina reaching the Women’s Basketball Invitational during a 17-15 campaign. Last season’s postseason appearance came on the heels of Luckett helping guide the Chanticleers to an improved conference record each of her first three seasons in Conway, S.C., and Coastal Carolina won 17 games in each of the last two seasons to mark the first time dating back to 2005-06 and 2006-07 the team won at least 17 contests in back-to-back years.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to return to the sidelines alongside Coach Gorski and contribute to the winning culture she has created over the past three years,” stated Luckett. “Bradley is a special place and this program has a promising future.”

Luckett mentored four all-conference selections during her four years at Coastal Carolina, including a pair of First-Team All-Sun Belt picks and the top scorer in the Sun Belt during the 2017-18 campaign. The Chanticleers had just two all-conference honorees in the four years before Luckett’s arrival in Conway, S.C.

Prior to her tenure at Coastal Carolina, Luckett spent the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Claflin University. Posting five wins in 2012-13, the Panthers were 14-14 in each of her two seasons at the Orangeburg, S.C., school.

Luckett also has coaching experience at the prep level, serving as assistant coach at Arbor Prep High School, alma mater of current Braves Lasha Petree and Mahri Petree, for the 2012-13 season.

During her two-year stint with the Cardinals, Luckett helped Concordia to a 10-win improvement her first season with the squad and the 2010-11 campaign resulted in a 23-11 record along with the first NAIA Tournament appearance in program history. She earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership during her time at Concordia.

A 2009 Central Michigan graduate with a degree in entrepreneurship, Luckett also played for the semi-pro Flint Monarchs while embarking on her coaching career. A first-team all-region pick during her second season with Flint, she helped the Monarchs to three Women’s Blue Chip Basketball League tournament appearances.

Luckett was a team captain her junior and senior seasons at Central Michigan, in addition to serving as the team’s representative to the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She led the Chippewas in both rebounding and steals as a junior, while Luckett helped CMU reach the MAC Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 1992 during her senior year.