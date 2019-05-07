Bradley Women’s Basketball Signs First-Ever Player From Spain

(From Bradley University) – Fourth-year Bradley Women’s Basketball head coach Andrea Gorski has made an addition to the 2019-20 roster with her first international recruit at BU with Violeta Verano Fores, from Hosptalet de Llobregat, Spain, recently signing a National Letter of Intent to attend Bradley.

The first player in program history from Spain, Verano Fores is just the fifth international player for the Braves. The 5-8 guard has played for the National Catalonia team in the Spain national games, helping her squads to titles in four of the last five years. As part of the U17 squad, Verano Fores was part of a sixth-place team at the World Cup championship. Verano Fores was part of a U14 national championship team, averaging the most assists in the tournament.

“Violeta is an up-tempo guard who fits perfectly with our style of play,” said Gorski. “She is a proven winner and a big part of her game is making her teammates better. She is ready to help push our program to a championship level.”

A member of Snatt’s Femení Sant Adrià, Verano Fores has averaged 10 points, eight assists and four rebounds per game this season.

Bradley returns its top four scorers from the 2018-19 season which resulted in the third 20-win season in program history.