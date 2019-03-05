Bradley’s Brown, Childs Earn All-MVC Honors

(From Bradley University) – For the second-straight season, two members of the Bradley basketball program were honored by the Missouri Valley Conference on the league’s all-conference teams, announced on Tuesday. Junior Darrell Brown was named to the second team and sophomore Elijah Childs collected third-team All-Valley accolades.

Brown, who earned third-team honors as a sophomore, is the first Brave to repeat on the all-conference team since Walt Lemon, Jr. in 2013 and 2014. Brown is on target to become just the third BU player to lead the team in scoring as a freshman, sophomore and junior as he is averaging a Bradley-best 15.0 points per game in 2018-19. He also finished the regular-season with the second-best 3-point percentage in school history at 46.2 – making 48.3 percent in Valley games – to go with a team-best 3.1 assists per game.

The Memphis, Tennessee, native, who led the Braves in scoring 13 times during the 2018-19 campaign and in assists on 17 occasions, finished the regular season with 1,313 career points – ranking 21st in school history with a season-plus to go.

Childs received all-conference honors for the first time during his career after collecting Valley All-Freshman accolades a season ago. The sophomore leads the Braves with 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks – placing second and third in the MVC, respectively. Childs is also second on the team with 12.2 points and 26 total steals.

Prior to last season, Bradley had not featured multiple players on the league’s all-conference team since 2010, while it also marks the first time the Braves have accomplished the feat in back-to-back seasons since 2007 and 2008.

The Braves now turn their attention toward the postseason as Bradley opens the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Friday against Missouri State. Tipoff at Enterprise Center between the fourth-seeded Bears and fifth-seeded Braves is set for approximately 2:30 p.m. Braves Plus will begin at 1:36 p.m. Friday on 1470 and 100.3 WMBD.