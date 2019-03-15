Bradley’s Petree Named MVC Freshman, Sixth Player Of The Year

(From Bradley University) – After being named honorable mention All-Missouri Valley Conference and to the Valley’s All-Freshman Team Wednesday, freshman guard Lasha Petree added two more awards to her haul when she was voted the league’s Freshman of the Year in addition to being selected as the MVC Sixth Player of the Year announced by the conference office Thursday night.

Just the third Bradley freshman to earn honorable mention All-MVC recognition, Petree joined Karin Nicholls (1986-87) as the only Braves to be named MVC Freshman of the Year. Petree is also the first Brave to be named the MVC Sixth Player of the Year and is just the second freshman to earn the honor in the five-year history of the award. Drake’s Sara Rhine was the Valley’s Sixth Player of the Year as a freshman in 2015-16.

Petree ranks 10th in the MVC in scoring at 13.0 points per game and is the highest scoring freshman in the MVC since Rhine in that 2015-16 campaign. A five-time MVC Newcomer of the Week selection, she was named the MVC Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 17 after scoring 28 points in a road win at Omaha in which she made 6-of-10 three-pointers.

Second on the team in scoring, Petree has 378 points on the year for the second-best total by a Bradley freshman behind only Judy Burns, who scored 489 points as a frosh in 1981-82. Her 53 three-pointers rank fourth among Bradley freshman. Petree scored 20 points six times and has 11 outings with 18 or more points.

In MVC play, she scored 11.3 points per game, but scored 14.1 points per outing since the halfway point of the league schedule. Petree leads the team in blocks with 30 to rank seven in the MVC and her 1.6 steals per game is 10th in the league, with both totals ranking seventh all-time among Bradley freshmen.

While Petree started 12 games, she did the bulk of her damage coming off the bench. In her 17 games as a reserve, Petree averaged 14.4 points per outing while playing 22.8 minutes per game and was 31-for-84 (36.9 percent) from three-point range. In her starts she scored 11.2 points per contest and averaged 26.6 minutes per tilt while shooting 31.4 percent (22-for-70) from beyond the arc.

Petree scored in double figures in 17 of 29 games, with 13 of those coming in reserve role. Four of her six 20-point performances were in games she didn’t start and seven of her 11 performances of 18 or points were games she came off the bench.

Petree and Bradley Women’s Basketball will face #4 seed Illinois State Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals at theTaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill.