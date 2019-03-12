Braves Coach Praises Winning Team’s Cohesiveness

The Bradley Braves bonded through the good and the bad this season.

Head men’s basketball coach Brian Wardle tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the team really matured and learned a lot of life lessons throughout the season.

“When things were not going well, and the noise was in their ears, it was all around. How you can just stay focused on that day, and keep working and stay positive, stay together. What can I do? Let’s make a few adjustments here and there,” Wardle said.

The Braves started the conference season 0-5. But, Wardle says the team really turned the season around.

“We really came together as a group in that locker room. And, nothing could really break us. I think that bond really helped us win a lot of games in February,” Wardle said.

Wardle says the Braves went from being a coach-led team, to a player-led team.

“All of the sudden, the players were like, you know what? We get what the coach is saying. Let’s hold each other accountable more, come together more, work together more, grind together more. And, things will work out,” Wardle said.

After beating Northern Iowa Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference title game Sunday, the Braves are headed for the NCAA Tournament.

Braves fans are invited to watch the NCAA selection show at Renaissance Coliseum at 5 p.m. Sunday with the team and staff. Doors open at 4 p.m. The watch party is free, no tickets are necessary.