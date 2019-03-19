Braves Send Off Tuesday At RenCol

Bradley basketball fans will have a chance send off the men’s basketball team to the NCAA Tournament.

The Braves, No. 15 seed in the East Region, will face No. 2 seed Michigan State Thursday at 1:45 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The team will leave by bus from Renaissance Coliseum at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fans are invited to gather outside the team bus at 12:15 p.m. to show their support for the Braves as they depart.

Braves Plus will begin at 12:36 p.m. Thursday on 1470 and 100.3 WMBD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Peoria Ag Lab To Stay Open Wardle Says Braves Thrilled With Michigan State Matchup Death Toll In Dutch Attacks Rises To Three Dutch Police Seek Turkish-Born Man In Shooting Final Phase Of Northmoor Rd. Construction Beginning Braves To Play Michigan State In NCAA Tournament
Comments