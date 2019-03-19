Braves Send Off Tuesday At RenCol

Bradley basketball fans will have a chance send off the men’s basketball team to the NCAA Tournament.

The Braves, No. 15 seed in the East Region, will face No. 2 seed Michigan State Thursday at 1:45 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The team will leave by bus from Renaissance Coliseum at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fans are invited to gather outside the team bus at 12:15 p.m. to show their support for the Braves as they depart.

Braves Plus will begin at 12:36 p.m. Thursday on 1470 and 100.3 WMBD.