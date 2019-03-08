Brie Larson stars as Captain Marvel, opening on International Women’s Day. Are you going to See it This Weekend? Marvel releases its groundbreaking superhero movie Captain Marvel on International Women’s Day. Is it on your “to do” list for this weekend? Captain MarvelMix 106.9 SHARE RELATED CONTENT A Face Cream Made From Your Own Blood What Words Do YOU Use So You Don’t Swear in Front of Your Kids? Congrats to Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winners! We Can’t Believe the Weird Things People Have Left in Ubers So, Just How Bad is YOUR Road Rage? We’ve Been Eating Pineapple Wrong