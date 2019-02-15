Brimfield Students Allegedly Brought Weapons To School

(From 25 News)–According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, two Brimfield High School students are in custody as part of an investigation about illegal weapons possession on school grounds. The students are both boys; one 17-years-old, one 16-years-old.

The Sheriff’s Office said nothing in their investigation revealed a threat to students or staff. Sheriff Brian Asbell said they are specifically investigating this as an illegal weapons possession on school grounds.

Asbell said the investigation stemmed from a student who reported a photo to school officials Thursday, where another student was displaying a gun, though the student first saw the photo Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. We reached out to the school Superintendent for comment, but have not heard back.

Sheriff Asbell said though there was no sign of a threat, he still advocates the motto, “if you see something, say something,” saying that lesson helped bring this incident to light.