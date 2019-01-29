Bring Your Animals Inside

With wind chills aiming to reach 40 below zero on Wednesday, bring your pets inside.

Just like humans, animals can suffer from conditions such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Interim Director of Peoria County Animal Control Becky Spencer says officers are out, and will get involved if they see an animal suffering.

“If we’re seeing animals suffering or in extreme weather conditions, then we can intervene and actually impound those animals right off the people’s property,” Spencer said.

In order to reclaim an animal back from animal control, fees must be paid.

“With this upcoming wind chill warning, we’re not allowing for any animals outside but to do their business,” Spencer said.