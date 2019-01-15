Broadway Legend Carol Channing Dies

(AP) – Actress Carol Channing, whose career spanned decades on Broadway and on television, has died at age 97.

Publicist B. Harlan Boll says Channing died of natural causes at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in Rancho Mirage, California. Boll says she had twice suffered strokes in the last year.

The lanky, ebullient musical comedy star delighted American audiences over almost 5,000 performances as the scheming Dolly Levi in “Hello, Dolly” on Broadway and beyond.

Besides “Hello, Dolly,” Channing starred in other Broadway shows, but none with equal magnetism. She often appeared on television and in night clubs, for a time partnering with George Burns in Las Vegas and a national tour.

Channing would have turned 98 on Jan. 31.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Update: State Trooper, Peoria Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Injured In I-74 Crash Slick Roads Prompt Traffic Collision Alert For Peoria County Multiple Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Part Of I-74 Contract Extension, Raise For PPS Superintendent Trump Rejects Short-term Shutdown Fix J.B. Pritzker Sworn In As Illinois Governor
Comments