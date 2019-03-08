Brown To Appear In Court On Monday

(AP) – An Illinois man faces federal murder charges in the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy that led to an hours-long standoff with police along an interstate.

Floyd E. Brown is scheduled to appear in court Monday in Rockford, where prosecutors say he fatally shot a deputy working with a U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force serving Brown an arrest warrant.

The Chicago Tribune reports Brown remained hospitalized Friday. Brown also faces first-degree murder charges in Winnebago County.

Brown is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner. Police say Brown then fled in a vehicle south before it crashed and the standoff began. It ended with Brown in custody.

