BU Professor: Political Shift Leads Illinois To A Unified Government

The color blue has swept over the state as J.B. Priztker will be the next governor for Illinois.

Bradley University Assistant Professor of Political Science, Megan Kemmel, feels with Illinois as a more unified government now under Priztker, the political shift will give “an ability for the democrats to really move policies and change policies.”

This year’s election is “out of the pattern,” according to Remmel, and she’s not sure if “this is the new normal or if this is just a kind of temporary change.”

Remmel believes, with state’s political shift, people wills expect the government to get more done. Legislators and Priztker have two years to prove to the people that they can get things done.

However, with the increase in voter turnout for this year’s election, Remmel said it is up to the people to stay involved when it comes to the 2020 elections.

“The 2018 election can’t be a temporary thing. You can’t have an increase in the voter turnout and an increase voter interest and then regress,” said Remmel.

When asked about the elections in 2020 Remmel continued to say it is up to the people.

“It’s going to be on us to pay attention and to recognize that 2018 is not in of itself, the end point.”