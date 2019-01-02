Budget Cuts Already Felt By Peoria Fire Department

(From 25 News)–The Peoria Fire Department knew it was going to have to operate differently in 2019. But seeing is believing, and Tuesday crews emptied out and decommissioned the only two rescue trucks in the city.

Back in December Peoria City Council passed the budget for 2019. Included in that budget were nearly $3 million in cuts to the fire department. Those cuts along with added revenue streams would make up for the city’s $6 million deficit.

Rescue #1 and #2 saw their last day of action come and go as the clock struck midnight on the new year. Both squads were added to the permanent closure list today. The rescue squads were the only two in the city.

Peoria Firefighters Union President Ryan Brady says the department responded to a record number of calls in 2018. Of those 20,000 calls, he says nearly 25-percent were responded to by Rescue #1 or Rescue #2.

“When you talk about building fires, (the rescue squad’s) primary responsibility is search and rescue. So if we get a report of a residential structure fire with people trapped, they are the first through the door to go in without a hose line to look for fire victims,” explained Brady.

Now Brady says other squads have to make up for the loss. “The responsibilities that the rescue squad had yesterday has now been shifted to our ladder trucks today,” he explained. Brady says depleting the department of resources can put public safety at risk. He added, “The problem with that is now you’re pulling resources from farther away.” When resources are spread farther, Brady says that leaves certain areas vulnerable if multiple fires were to happen simultaneously.

In addition to the loss of the two trucks, the department must deal with the loss of 18 positions on those squads. Some of those positions were vacant and some firefighters opted for a voluntary separation package.

Brady says the firefighters absorbing new responsibilities won’t need additional training. They all go through the same 9-week training program. But he says there’s no substitute for on the job experience.