Burglary Suspect Arrested Near Delavan

A Springfield man is arrested following an alleged burglary near Delavan.

Tazewell County sheriff’s deputies were called to a cabin on Cedar Bluff road at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday on report of burglary in progress.

Two deputies arrived and found evidence the cabin had been broken into. As deputies cleared the residence a man, carrying a hunting style rifle, and fitting the description of a suspect was spotted by one of the deputies.

The deputy made verbal contact with the man and ordered him to put down the weapon, but the man walked away from the deputy into woods.

A perimeter was set up and several agencies responded to the scene, including the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team (CIERT), Illinois State Police Air Ops and the Delavan Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Keith Gilmore, 62, of Springfield, was later located and taken into custody without incident. Gilmore was charged with residential burglary.

An investigation continues.

A deputy spotted a man fitting the description of a suspect. The man, carrying a hunting rifle, walked away from deputy into nearby woods. The man, identified as 62-year-old Keith Gilmore of Springfield, was later located and taken into custody without incident. Gilmore is charged with residential burglary.