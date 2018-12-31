Burlington Coat Factory Closing Peoria Store

Peoria’s Burlington Coat Factory is closing its doors.

The store, located in the Willow Knolls Court shopping center, at 4100 W. Willow Knolls Drive, will close for good in the next few weeks.

The Journal Star reports that a sign posted at the business simply says “This store is closing.”

An employee answering the phone at the Peoria store Monday morning said Burlington Coat Factory will likely remain open until all merchandise is cleared out.

Burlington operates almost 700 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

A statement last week said the chain intended to close or relocate 22 stores before the end of the year.