Bushnell Woman’s Body Recovered From Illinois River

The body of a Bushnell woman has been recovered from the Illinois River over a week after the car in which she occupied was driven into the river in Havana.

The Havana Police Department, in a Facebook post, said the body of Megan Worley, 26, was found in the river south of Bath around 3:10 p.m. Saturday. Worley was pronounced dead at the scene by Mason County Coroner Mike Hurley.

Havana police its officers along with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County ESDA Search and Rescue, Illinois State Conservation Police, Fon du Lac Marine Unit, Havana Boat Club, Mason County EMS, Central Illinois Sonar Search Team, Illinois Department of Corrections staff and about 75 friends and family members arrived at Havana Riverfront Park Saturday to attempt to locate Worley.

The body of Aaron Anderson, 35, of Canton was recovered from the river the night of Oct. 14 after a 9-1-1 report of a car being driven into the river. There were reports of a second occupant of the car.

