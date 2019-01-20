Bustos Has A Plan

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has offered a four point plan that she plans on bringing up to Congress.

With the government shutdown now lasting several weeks, thousands of government workers are not getting paid, including TSA agents and border patrol.

“We also need 21st century solutions to address the 21st century challenges we face,” said Bustos.

Bustos based her plan on recommendations from national security experts. Her plan includes:

1) Funding new scanning technology at official ports of entry into the United States, because those locations are where large percentages of drugs such as heroin are smuggled into the United States. This technology will allow the detection of weapons, drugs, and contraband that would threaten the safety of the American people.

2) Cracking down on unauthorized border crossings with advanced technology. Such as investing in cameras and radars that can spot moving people or objects in any weather or any time of day.

3) We will fill the more than 3,000 vacancies for customs officers at all of our ports of entry to ensure travelers are being vetted and screened before entering the United States. This will also make sure we are properly inspecting commercial and passenger vehicles for illegal drugs and contraband.

4) Finally, we will make smart investments in our border infrastructure – building up our ports of entry to end the long delays for visitors and commercial shipments that cost billions of dollars in economic activity each year.

“This shutdown is making our communities less safe because, every day, our border patrol and TSA agents are working without pay. That’s just not right, and it hurts our national security,” said Bustos.

Bustos visited the Peoria International Airport on Friday Jan. 18, to meet with TSA and air traffic controllers to hear their stories.