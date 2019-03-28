Bustos Says Peoria National Guard Will Get Firehouse

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos says the Peoria Air National Guard will get a new $9 million fire station, after all.

Bustos says the Department of Defense does not plan to rellocate funds appropriated but not yet under contract in Fiscal Year 2019.

The Peoria Guard project came under threat of being cut due to the President’s National Emergency Declaration. The order redirects military construction funds for wall construction at the southern border with Mexico after Congress declined to include all of the money Trump wanted in the budget.

“The Peoria Air National Guard’s military construction project should not have to be placed on hold due to the president’s inability to uphold a key campaign promise that Mexico would pay for a wall on the southern border,” said Bustos, a member of the Appropriations subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.

Bustos said,“Having visited the facility in Peoria, I’ve seen the importance and need for this project firsthand. I was pleased to hear that construction should proceed as scheduled, and hope that the Administration will follow through on this important commitment.”

The project was listed under a list of projects potentially impacted by the declaration released last week.