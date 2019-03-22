Bustos Wants Ag Lab Job Vacancies Filled

Now that the Peoria Ag Lab will remain open, one federal lawmaker wants funding in place to fully staff the facility.

17th Dist. U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos says there are about 167 employees in the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research. There were 300 employees there at its peak.

“On paper there are 23 vacancies. The problem is that only three of those vacancies are funded to be filled,” Bustos told reporters Friday after taking a tour of the facility.

Bustos claimed funding, or lack of it, is not the only issue. Bustos said the recent uncertainty over the Ag Lab’s future and the 35-day government shutdown hurt recruitment of top PHD’s.

“If you want to attract the premier kind of scientists that we need to do the kind of research that can come out of that building, we’ve got to stop the unpredictability that the federal government is throwing out there,” Bustos said.

Last week, Bustos and 18th Dist. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood announced the Ag Lab had been removed from the closure list as part of a fiscal year 2020 federal budget.

Bustos did announced that funding has been approved to hire a new full-time director at the Ag Lab, which has been without one since September 2016.

“The USDA Research Lab has accomplished incredible breakthroughs over its history and with agriculture as Illinois’ top industry, it’s vital that this Lab has the necessary support to continue to innovate right here in Peoria,” LaHood said in a statement released following Bustos’ news conference. “The decision to remove the Ag Lab off the closure list is great news and a testament to tireless bipartisan advocacy done at the federal level and in our community. Our next bipartisan goal is to promote the hiring of a director and to support robust funding for the Lab to continue research utilizing corn, soybeans, and other agricultural products in the marketplace. I will continue to work with Rep. Bustos to assure the Ag Lab and its hardworking staff have the resources they need to continue their world-class research that directly benefits the agriculture industry here in the Midwest and across the world.”