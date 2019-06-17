Bystanders Rescue Residents From Hanna City Fire

Crews from several fire departments were called to a house fire in the 14000 block of W. Smithville Road in Hanna City about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, one of them wheelchair-bound.

Two bystanders rescued the person in the wheelchair by pulling them out of a bedroom window. Another occupant got out through a door.

According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office:

Eric Arnold was driving by 14025 W. Smithville Rd when he saw a large amount of smoke coming from the east side of the house. He observed people in the front yard already and could have easily just drove by thinking all was taken care of. Eric stopped and went that extra mile and verified that everyone was out the house. Not everyone was.

Eric and Richard Hess (a local neighbor) started looking for occupants and found a wheelchair bound owner inside. Eric without regard to his well-being broke out the window and jumped into burning building and physically assisted the occupant out the window to Rich.

The fire appears to have started in the garage area, spreading to the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.