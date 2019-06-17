Bystanders Rescue Two People From Burning House

“The word hero we kind of throw around a lot, but this was a true act of heroism.”

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says that’s how he describes the actions of two men who are credited with saving the lives of two occupants from a burning house in Hanna City.

Logan-Trivoli firefighters were dispatched to the 14000 block of Smithville Road around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a house fire. The home and garage were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Additionally, a vehicle inside the garage was on fire.

Asbell said Eric Arnold was driving by and saw smoke coming from the east side of the house. Rather than driving by, Arnold stopped and even though there were people standing in the front yard, he and neighbor Richard Hess searched for occupants.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

The two men found two occupants, one of them a wheelchair bound woman, inside the house.

“Eric went into the house and Richard stayed outside,” Asbell said. “Eric physically pushed the lady through a window as much as he could and then Richard caught her from the outside and helped her to the ground.”

All this occurred before the house became fully engulfed in flames. The second occupant was led to safety by the two men.

“We had someone in the right place at the right time who did the right thing,” Asbell said.

Asbell said his personnel are told in the case of even a semi-engulfed burning house not to go inside because he does not want to have more of a tragedy. But in Arnold’s case he did the right thing.

“We had a situation where (Arnold) managed to get inside the house before it was fully engulfed and he helped these people who truly needed help get to safety,” Asbell said.

Asbell said the sheriff’s office is very familiar with Arnold.

“(Arnold) is part of the state’s Terrorism Task Force and everything that deals with the school violence programs. We’ve had a working relationship with him and a lot of the deputies know him. He’s an Illini Bluffs graduate and we have deputies who went to school with him, so everyone was familiar with him,” Asbell said.

It is believed the fire started in the garage but the exact cause is under investigation.