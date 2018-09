You are not a burden.

This is not the only answer.

No one is better off without you.

You do not want to miss what’s ahead tomorrow.

I don’t want you to miss it either.

I do know about the thoughts that go through your head.

I’ve had them before¬†too.

It will get better even if you feel there is no way out.

There are people who care.

I care.

Please, don’t hurt yourself.

-CJ