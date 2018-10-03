Candidates For Peoria County Sheriff Share Their Views

Candidates for Peoria County Sheriff recently sat down with 1470 and 100.3 WMBD’s Greg and Dan.

Current Sheriff, Republican Brian Asbell, and Bartonville Police Chief, Democrat Brian Fengel, will face off in the November election.

The candidates were interviewed separately, but asked the same questions.

Among the questions asked, “Why are you the best person for the job?”

Asbell said he is the only candidate that knows every aspect of the job. “Not just the law enforcement side. I was a police officer, I was a detective. I was very good at that. That’s how you move up in rank at any office or any business. But, knowing the complete business, that’s integral.”

Fengel said he is the only candidate with 21 years of executive law enforcement experience. He also serves on the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. “I was appointed by Gov. Rauner as a bipartisan member of that board based on my training and experience.”

Asked what make a good police officer, Asbell says his answer is probably quite different that it would have been if he was asked the question 20 years ago. He says that officers are now having to do much more than just enforce the law.

“You have to be holistic. You have to know a little bit of everything, a generalist, and put those skills into action on the field,” Asbell said.

Fengel says a good officer relates well with people.

“You have to have common sense, be able to separate different situations, and being able to think on your feet quick,” Fengel said.

Both candidates were asked about the working relationship between the sheriff’s office and local municipalities.

Asbell says the Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement do work as a team.

“The impact of budget reductions, we all have the same problems. We’re working more with less. And, we’ve got to have that team environment,” Asbell said.

Fengel agrees that cooperation among local agencies is important. He says if elected, he would institute a ‘100 Day Plan’ that would address how the cooperation can be best utilized.

“What’s happening in Peoria, is happening in Bartonville, happening in Peoria Heights. So, what I’m gonna do is bring the chiefs all together, and say, ‘Let’s come at this as a group,” Fengel said.

For more information about Asbell’s campaign, click HERE. For more information about Fengel’s campaign, click HERE.

