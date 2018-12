If your pup’s not crazy about “going” outside in the cold and snow, we’ve found an option for persnickety pets…It’s called Doggie Lawn. It’s a subscription based service, they send you a patch of specially cultivated soil-free grass, nested in a leakproof pan, that can be sent right to your house. According to the company, the real grass breaks down any nasty odors. When a fresh patch of grass arrives, you can just toss the old one out, or even compost it.

Get details HERE.