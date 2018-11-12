Canton High School Student Charged After School Threat

(From 25 News)– A Canton High School student is charged with a class 4 felony after a threat was written on a wall last week.

The Canton Police Department said a student confessed to the first message found, but said they were not involved in a second message found in a girl’s restroom days later. The student said their message was a prank.

In addition to a charge of disorderly conduct/school threat, the student also faces discipline in a school board hearing.

The police believe the second threatening message was a copycat. Police are still looking for the writer of that message.

The messages led to heightened law enforcement presence at Canton High School throughout last week.