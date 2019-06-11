Canton Woman Dies From Motorcycle Crash Injuries

A Canton woman has died of injuries as a result of a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Bureau County.

Cheryl Zeglen, 59, was pronounced dead at noon Monday at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Zeglan had been transferred there from Perry Memorial Medical Center in Princeton.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said reports indicated Zeglen was operating a motorcycle with a group of friends on County Highway 6 at East Road.

The lead rider, Zeglen’s husband Tom, had raised his arm for the bikers to move into a single file to avoid fresh grass clippings from mowing and blowing that were on the highway. As he started to slow, Tom Zeglen’s motorcycle was rear-ended by the bike operated by his wife.

Cheryl Zeglen was thrown from her motorcycle on impact.

Harwood says while formal toxicology testing is pending, an initial drug and alcohol screen was negative.

There will not be an autopsy.