Car Crashes Into Porch, Driver Faces DUI Charges

(From 25 News)–Two people are hospitalized, and one man faces DUI charges, after a car hit a porch in West Peoria.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, at 907 N. Western Avenue.

Authorities tell 25 News that a man was trying to turn southbound onto Western from Main Street, when he missed the turn and collided with a porch, heavily damaging it.

The driver, a 30-year-old man who was not injured in the crash, is facing DUI charges.

Two others who were inside the vehicle, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.