Car Crashes Into Porch, Driver Faces DUI Charges

(From 25 News)–Two people are hospitalized, and one man faces DUI charges, after a car hit a porch in West Peoria.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, at 907 N. Western Avenue.

Authorities tell 25 News that a man was trying to turn southbound onto Western from Main Street, when he missed the turn and collided with a porch, heavily damaging it.

The driver, a 30-year-old man who was not injured in the crash, is facing DUI charges.

Two others who were inside the vehicle, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Update: Hit And Run Victim Died From Blunt Force Injuries Morton Chamber Of Commerce Alerts A Phone Scam Phone Scam Alert Valerie Jarrett Visits Peoria Sen. Kamala Harris Jumps Into Presidential Race Shutdown Goes On As Trump Offer Doesn’t Budge Democrats
Comments