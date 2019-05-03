Cards’ Pitcher Martinez To Rehab With Chiefs Sunday

The Peoria Chiefs have announced, according to reports and barring a medical setback, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez will make a rehabilitation appearance with the Chiefs this weekend.

Martinez is expected to join the Chiefs for Sunday’s 5:05 p.m. game vs. Bowling Green. It is not known if Martinez will start or make a relief appearance.

Marinez, 29, began the season on the injured list with a right shoulder cuff strain. Last season he was 8-6 with a 3.11 ERA with the Cardinals with 18 games and nine starts while earning five saves. Martinez collected a career-high 217 strikeouts in 32 starts in 2017 over a career-best 205 innings, including two complete-game shutouts.