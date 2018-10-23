CAT Boasts Record 3Q Profit

“This was probably the best third-quarter profit per share in our company’s history,” according to Caterpillar, Inc. CEO Jim Umpleby.

His enthusiasm seemed to shine through a company news release announcing 2018 third quarter profit per share of $2.88, compared to $1.77 in 3Q 2017. It’s the third consecutive quarter reporting record profit.

The profit was based on $13.5 billion in sales and revenue. That was an 18 percent increase of the third-quarter 2017 sales and revenue of $11.4 billion.

Sales in the company’s industrial sector were lower in the Eastern African Marine Ecoregion, primarily due to economic uncertainty in a few countries in the Middle East, partially offset by slightly higher sales in Asia/Pacific and North America.

Adjusted profit per share was $2.86, compared to $1.95 in the third-quarter of 2017. The adjusted profit per share was based on restructuring costs and a $95 million net tax benefit to adjust deferred tax balances.

The company also announced it contributed $1 billion to pension plans, repurchased $750 million dollars of shares and paid $511 million in dividends during the third quarter of 2018.

The company also announced it is maintaining its profit per share outlook in the range of $10.65 to $11.65 per share. The adjusted profit per share is expected to be the range of $11 to $12. The outlook for adjusted profit per share excludes restructuring costs of about $400 million and the net tax benefit.

“Our global team continues to do excellent work focusing on our customers’ success and executing our strategy for profitable growth,” Umpleby said in the news release.

The company’s global workforce totaled 123,100 at the end of the third quarter, an increase of 82,000 over the end of the third quarter of 2017. Full time employment totaled 103,000. CAT’s U.S. workforce totaled 53,400, an increase of 3,700 over the third quarter of 2017.