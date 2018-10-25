CAT Celebrates 40,000th Tractor

Since 1925, Caterpillar has been rolling out dozers in their signature yellow paint. Thursday, CAT celebrated the 40,000th large track type tractor created at its East Peoria location.

The Large D-11T Dozer was presented to a CAT’s customer from Canada, Teck Coal, who purchased it. Elk Valley in British Columbia will be the new home for the dozer.

“The testimony of this 40,000th D-11T Dozer is that the dozers that have been produced in East Peoria for the last 40-odd years have been done right all the time,” said Lucas DeLuca of Teck Coal.

“This isn’t really just about a machine, it’s about people. It’s about partnerships, years of partnerships, said Karl Weiss, CAT Vice President of Material Handling and Underground Mining

The ceremony was not only to present the 40,000th tractor, but to thank the members of CAT who help make the dozers into well run machines.

“I want to thank the team, the Caterpillar team over decades has built this business, has made Catepillar what it is and it started with the dozer,” Weiss said.

The 40,000th large track type tractor is a milestone for CAT. Asked about the next step, “Later generations will decide that,” Weiss said. “We’ve got a long run ahead of us, in 10 years I hope it’s 50,000.”