Caterpillar Board Elects Umpleby As Chairman

The Caterpillar Board of Directors has named Jim Umpleby, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, to the additional position of Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

Umpleby has been a member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2017.

Dave Calhoun, who has served as non-executive chairman since April 1, 2017, will remain on the board as Presiding Director, effective immediately.

Umpleby’s predecessor, Doug Oberhelman, held both titles of CEO and Caterpillar Board of Directors Chairman during his time with the company. The decision to split the two positions in 2017 marked a change in company tradition.

The company moved its headquarters to Deerfield, Illinois shortly after Umpleby was brought on as Caterpillar CEO. The company still employs over 12,000 people in the Peoria area.