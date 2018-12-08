Caterpillar Closer To Closing Joliet Plant

Caterpillar is following through on a plan to close its plant in Joliet. The facility makes gear and engine oil pumps and valves for large models of mining trucks.

The company has announced a contract extension with the International Machinists Union as the transition will continue into 2019.

“As previously communicated, Caterpillar intends to transition manufacturing currently performed in Joliet to other Caterpillar facilities,” the Deerfield-based company said in a written statement. “We have reached an agreement with IAM to extend the current Joliet contract into 2019 to complete the work at the facility so we can meet customer needs.”

The company announced in March, 2015 its plans to move production jobs from Joliet to Monterrey, Mexico.

Crain’s Chicago Business reports in a mandated layoff notification to the state, 285 workers in Joliet will begin to be laid off next month. The company, in its announcement in March, 2015, said 230 jobs would be affected.

The notification said the layoffs would begin Jan. 2 and continue through June.

The Joliet plant employed 7,000 workers in the late 1970s.