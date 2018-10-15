Peoria firefighters and police responded to reports of a structure fire in the 500 block of Nebraska Sunday night, but could not find one.

Peoria Fire/Rescue Battalion-1 traveled south on California, finding fire venting from an attic window at 1812 N. California.

A search of the home proved negative, it was vacant.

It took about 20 minutes for crews to get the fire in the attic under control. The exterior had several spots around the attic window that were quickly extinguished. The rest of the home suffered water and smoke damage.

A fire investigator was called to the scene, the cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The post Cause Of Vacant House Fire Under Investigation appeared first on 1470 WMBD.