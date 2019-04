Today is Earth Day! A day to really appreciate the place we live, and realize we are pretty much destroying it…not even little by little…but a lot by a lot. So what can YOU do to help our third rock from the sun? The simplest things can go a long way…like finding ways to reuse things. Or making your own products from recycled material! Below is a link with some great ideas oh how you can make your own products!

27 Zero Wast DIYs