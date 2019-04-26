Celebrating Arbor Day

Arbor Day was celebrated in Peoria with a couple of tree plantings.

The South-West Kiwanis club, for the 34th year, planted a tree near downtown Peoria. The tree was planted in Constitution Garden.

“The tree being planted (Friday) is a Red Jewel Crabapple selected by the Peoria Park District to replace a tree that died, a Hawthorne, said David Johnson, chairman of the South-Dash West Kiwanis Club’s Agriculture and Conservation Committee.

The planting was a collaborative effort between the South-West Kiwanis Club, Peoria Park District and the City of Peoria.

“We’re happy to be down here replacing some of the Hawthornes that have slowly died out over the past 20 years,” said Kevin McMillan from the Peoria Park District, “and over the next couple of years we’ll replace all seven of them.”

The Peoria Garden Club also planted a tree at Constitution Garden Friday.