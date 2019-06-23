Census, Redistricting Top Remaining Supreme Court Cases

(AP) – The Supreme Court enters its final week of decisions with two politically charged issues unresolved, whether to rein in political line-drawing for partisan gain and allow a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

Both decisions could affect the distribution of political power for the next decade.

Both also may test Chief Justice John Roberts’ professed desire to keep his court of five conservatives and four liberals from looking like the other, elected branches of government.

Decisions that break along the court’s political and ideological divide are more likely to generate criticism of the court as yet another political institution.

In addition, the justices could say whether they will add to their election-year calendar a test of President Donald Trump’s effort to end an Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation.