Central Illinois Auto Show Comes To The Civic Center

This year is the 30th annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center.

Different dealerships from the area gather to one location to show the newest models they have in stock.

Ryan Kneer, general manager of the Mike Miller Auto Park, says there is no pressure to buy anything.

“It’s nice for people because they can come out to the show, and look at all the models in one spot, and not be pressured by sales people,” Kneer said.

With internet shopping becoming more popular, Kneer believes it is good to come and see the cars.

“This gives them an opportunity to go out and actually see the vehicle and touch it,” Kneer said. “It’s a great thing”.

According to Kneer, safety features in cars have advanced so much over the years, if a car three or four years old, it may be out of date.

“One of the great things about all the manufacturers, is that they are putting so many more safety features into their cars,” Kneer said. “If you’re not out looking at it, you’ll be shocked when you look at them and see what is available on these cars”.

Throughout the show’s 30 year history, the Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association has given over $225,000 back to the community and charities.

At the show there will be more than just cars. Kneer said, “Bring the kids out”.

Throughout the sea of cars, kids will find superheroes such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern walking around. Face painting and a six car remote control race track will also be available.

The show starts Friday, running from noon until 8 p.m. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $5 for adults. Children under the age of 15 get in for free with a paid adult.