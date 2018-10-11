Challenger Calls For Comptroller Mendoza To Commit To Illinois

The Republican challenger for Illinois Comptroller has issued a challenge to incumbent Democrat Susana Mendoza.

Former State Rep. Darlene Senger (pictured) told reporters in Peoria Mendoza should commit to Illinois. Mendoza’s name has been mentioned as a possible candidate for mayor of Chicago.

“I look at this another example of Chicago Democrats wanting to retain total control of everything in the state,” Senger said.

Mendoza has not ruled out a mayoral run. She has replied to repeated questions about a possible run for mayor as saying she will not answer the question until the Nov. 6 election.

“It really concerns me when one is asking for your vote on Nov. 6 to be your comptroller, and then on Nov. 7 to be actually getting petitions and running for mayor of the City of Chicago,” Senger said.

After Nov. 6, Mendoza would have 20 days to gather the necessary petition signatures to get on the mayoral ballot in Chicago.

Senger said there are plenty of things to be done in the comptroller’s office toward budgeting and adding resources to take care of the state’s pension burden.

