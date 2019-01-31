Chamber Calls On Bustos And LaHood To Lead By Example

A letter from the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Griffin calls on local Representatives Cheri Bustos and Darin LaHood to be an example of bipartisanship for their colleagues in Washington, D.C.

“I know they can set that example. I’ve seen them do it,” Griffin told WMBD’s Greg and Dan. “You know, I was in the room with Mayor Ardis and their teams in D.C., when he fought, and they fought to preserve the Ag Lab funding. I’ve seen them in action.”

Griffin said the Chamber wants to bring Bustos and LaHood together in Peoria to show what each is doing to eliminate the ‘win-lose’ mentality in D.C.

“I just hope we can host an event or a conference here, or close. I’ll get members there. You’d love the list of over 100 businesses that have signed on to be a part of this, ” Griffin said.

A copy of the Chamber’s letter to Bustos and LaHood is attached below:

To: The Honorable Cheri Bustos

The Honorable Darin LaHood

From: Jeff Griffin, President & CEO

Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce and CEO Council

Date: January 29, 2019

Subject: Bipartisan example for Peoria

Dear Congresswoman an Congressman:

I urge you both to act and serve as the positive example I know you can be. Peoria is in a unique position to let the rest of the United States of America know what bipartisanship looks like. I believe it is a strength of our community to have diverse representation in the House of Representatives, and to have representatives that jointly act in the best interest of our community. A great recent example of that was when it was time to advocate to preserve the Ag-Lab: You were both there. Likewise, you are both purposefully attentive to the Chamber of Commerce when we have questions. We can always count on professionalism and integrity from you and your teams.

As you both know, the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce signed on to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce letter addressed to the President and Members of Congress dated 1/17/19 to restore the full operation of the Federal Government. As I write, the government is open, and we want it to stay that way. I will be circulating this letter to our membership asking they sign on to my message:

I see a fantastic opportunity for the Chamber of Commerce to host a combined event for each of you to tell us what you are doing to eliminate the constant “win-lose” mentality surrounding Washington, D.C. Frankly, I do not think any of us would tolerate such behavior from our children’s student councils, yet we seem to get complacent with partisan politics. We have real Americans, employed by the Federal Government, here in Greater Peoria who are taking loans and going to food banks as they miss paychecks. We do not want to see this repeated.

I know you both and hold a great deal of respect for each of you. Your respective credibility in your parties is strong. Please use it together, as an example for the Country. Please use yoru credibility to serve the citizens of yoru districts, and not your parties.

I look forward to hearing from your offices when you are both available for such an event.

Respectfully,

Jeff Griffin, IOM