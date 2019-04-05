Change In Summer Camp Lineup Announced

There will be one less performer at this year’s Summer Camp Music Festival.

Organizers, on the event’s Facebook page, announced that George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will not appear. No reason was given in the change of plans.

Organizers wrote, “There is of course no replacing a legend like George Clinton, but we are super excited about the amazing lineup of artists we do have and look forward to another great year.”

The Summer Camp Music Festival takes place May 24-26 at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe.