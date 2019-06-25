Changes For Pekin Hospital Labor And Delivery

UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois has announced changes to UnityPoint Health-Pekin regarding labor and delivery.

The change will consolidate all labor and delivery services to Peoria’s UnityPoint-Methodist starting September 17.

Officials say Pekin Hospital has seen a decline in labor and delivery patients. Majority of expectant mothers take the drive to Peoria Hospitals.

Additionally, the upcoming obstetrician retirement from Pekin will create gaps in the 24/7 care given to expectant mothers in the hospital.

The change will allow women and infants access enhanced newborn care, including a Level 2 special care nursery.

While labor and delivery services are being moved to one location, Pekin Hospital will enhance adult services, explore outpatient OB/GYN care, and unveil a newly renovated lobby, main entrance, and gift shop.

UnityPoint Health, in a news release, said combining the programs to a single location at Methodist allows them to build upon their history of quality, safety, and patient-centered care.

“We have listened to the Pekin community and worked to create a plan moving forward that best meets the community’s changing healthcare needs,” said Dr. Keith Knepp, UnityPoint-Health Central Illinois president and CEO. “We are introducing new services and welcoming specialty physicians and providers to Pekin. We must provide quality care that is sustainable, and we believe we are making the best decisions possible to be able to provide outstanding care in Pekin for many years to come.”