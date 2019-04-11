Chest Cam Captures Footage of a Cop Saving a Baby

This is every parent’s nightmare!! Your baby choking and you have no idea what to do. This exact thing happened in LA when a cop named Brian Cappell got a call of a 9 month old choking. He happened to be in the area and found the baby and her mom. The baby’s older sister flagged him down, Brian ran to the baby, started hitting her on her back while holding her face down in his other arm, and saved her life. The whole thing was captured on his chest cam. Brian said the sound of her crying was the best thing he’s ever heard. To see the video, Click HERE