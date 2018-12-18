Chicago Police: Officers Die After Being Struck By Train

(AP) – Chicago police say two officers investigating a shots-fired call on the city’s far South Side have died after being struck by a train.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officers who were fatally hit Monday evening were 37-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary. Johnson said Marmolejo had been with the department for two and a half years and Gary for 18 months.

Johnson said the officers were struck shortly after 6 p.m.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a weapon was recovered and a person of interest is being questioned.

Local media reported that the officers were struck by a train operated by the South Shore commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump Foundation Agrees To Dissolve Amid Lawsuit Uftring Chevrolet Opens New Building Tremont Marine Remembered By Candlelight All Peoria Public Library Locations To Close Tuesday And Wednesday Bond Set For Man Accused Of Reporting False Child Abduction Attorneys: FBI Searched Cell Of Man Charged In Scholar’s Death
Comments