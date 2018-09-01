Federal prosecutors from Chicago have now been assigned the federal corruption case against former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock.

The Journal Star reports the U.S. Department of Justice announced the reassignment during a hearing Friday at the federal courthouse in Urbana.

The Champaign News-Gazette reports chief prosecutor in the Northern District of Illinois, Brian Hayes, has said he knows nothing of the caee and is promising a thorough review.

That means the now scheduled trial date of Jan. 28, which was not changed by the new judge in the case, who is also the third judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, still remains fluid.

Previous attorneys have claimed that over 100 witnesses will likely testify in a trial that could possibly last five weeks.

Schock, 37, was indicted in Nov. 2016 on 24 felony charges, two have since been dismissed, which could net him a total of 80 to 100 years in prison. The charges include filing false income tax returns and Federal Election Commission filings, along with alleged misuse of government and campaign funds.

The post Chicago Prosecution Team Takes Over Aaron Schock Case appeared first on 1470 WMBD.